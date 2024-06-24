Injuries Abound After Plane Drops 25K Feet in 5 Minutes

It was a terrifying descent for 125 passengers aboard a Korean Air flight that departed Incheon, South Korea, on Saturday, only to quickly return when the plane's pressurization system failed. A fault occurred less than an hour after takeoff as the plane bound for Taichung, Taiwan, was flying over the East China Sea, reports the Taipei Times. Data from Flightradar24 showed the Boeing 737 Max 8 dropped nearly 25,000 feet, or about 7,600 meters, in five minutes, per Business Insider. One passenger said he feared the plane would smash into the ground, per the Times. Another compared the feeling to being on an extreme roller coaster, per the New York Post.