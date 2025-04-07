Hugh Grant Slams 'Creepy' Encounter at Heathrow

Hugh Grant may have just taken a creepy star turn in the 2024 thriller Heretic, but now the UK actor is accusing immigration officials at England's largest airport of being the creepy ones, reports People . "Just came through Heathrow with wife and children," Grant posted on X on Friday . "Immigration officer engages my children in chit chat then whispers to them 'Are these your Mum and Dad?'" Grant called the encounter "intrusive, insulting, and creepy."

The UK's Border Force, part of the nation's Home Office, works immigration and customs at Heathrow, making sure everyone's paperwork is in order—and says that one of its responsibilities is making sure children are with who they're supposed to be with. "We take this duty very seriously and work to protect vulnerable children and those who may potentially be trafficked," the UK Border Force says on its website. It notes that "if you are [traveling] with a child (under 18) and are not the child's parent, or may appear not to be the parent (for example, if you have a different family name), we may ask you a few questions to establish your relationship with the child."

The agency adds that "we will always do this as quickly as possible and in a way [that] is sensitive to the interests of the child and the adult involved." In his tweet, Grant noted that "we all have the same last name (Grant) on our passports." It's not clear which of Grant's five children, ages 6 to 13, were traveling with him—he shares three with wife Anna Eberstein, and two with ex Tinglan Hong. The Independent notes that the famously private Grant, 64, also didn't mention where he was traveling to or from when the incident took place. (More Hugh Grant stories.)