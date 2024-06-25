Hunter Biden's DC Law License Suspended

If anybody in the nation's capital wants to hire Hunter Biden as their lawyer, they're out of luck. The District of Columbia Court of Appeals said in a filing Tuesday that Biden's law license in Washington, DC has been suspended immediately because of his "serious crimes," CBS News reports. Earlier this month, the president's son was found guilty on three federal gun charges. The suspension is standard process for a DC lawyer convicted of a felony, reports the Washington Post .

The appeals court told the DC Board of Professional Responsibility to "institute a formal proceeding to determine the nature of the offense and whether it involves moral turpitude," Axios reports. Biden, a Yale Law School graduate, "hasn't been a particularly active user of his law degree recently," CBS notes. He has been licensed to practice law in DC since 2007, the year before his father became vice president. Biden will be sentenced later this year. His lawyers filed what was seen as a longshot motion for a new trial on Monday, arguing that the trial court did not have jurisdiction because of a procedural issue, CNN reports. (More Hunter Biden stories.)