Nvidia Rebound Props Up Wall Street

Nvidia's jump of 6.8% was enough to keep the S&P 500 out of a loss for the day by itself. The chip company's shares broke a three-day losing streak where they had lost nearly 13%, their worst such stretch since 2022. It's just one stock, but Nvidia has the power to swing the S&P 500 around because it's grown to become one of Wall Street's largest and most influential stocks.

Pool Corp., a distributor of swimming pool supplies, tumbled 8% after it said construction of new pools is falling amid "cautious consumer spending on big ticket items" and cut its financial forecasts for the year. It was the worst performer in the S&P 500, but Pool wasn't alone. Roughly three out of every four stocks in the index fell. SolarEdge Technologies dropped 20.6% after it said a customer that owes it $11.4 million filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

Sales at retailers across the country have been up and down recently as companies highlight how lower-income customers are struggling to keep up with still-rising prices. The job market, though, still looks mostly solid. A report on Tuesday also showed confidence among US consumers fell this month, but not by quite as much as economists expected. Upper-income households seem to be doing better, and they're booking trips on cruise ships. Carnival steamed 8.7% higher after it raised its profit forecast for 2024. (More stock market stories.)