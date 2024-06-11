Jury Convicts Hunter Biden on All Gun Charges

Hunter Biden has been found guilty on all three federal gun charges he faced in Delaware, reports the AP. The jury in his case delivered the verdict Tuesday morning after deliberating about three hours. Jurors found Biden guilty of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application by saying he was not a drug user, and illegally having the gun for 11 days. (At that point, his girlfriend—his late brother's widow—found it and threw it in a public trash can.)

The stakes: President Biden's son faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced by Judge Maryellen Noreika, though first-time offenders who didn't use their weapon in a violent crime typically do not receive jail time, per the New York Times. Biden also faces up to $750,000 in fines. No sentencing date has been set.