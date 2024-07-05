Bird Flu Worms in on Aussies' Breakfast Hours at McDonald's

McDonald's stopped doing all-day breakfast in the US years ago but the situation is worse for McMuffin fans in Australia, where the chain has stopped doing all-morning breakfast. The company says it has temporarily cut back its breakfast hours Down Under because of an egg shortage caused by bird flu outbreaks, Quartz reports. The chain says breakfast hours have been reduced by 90 minutes and customers seeking "brekkie favourites with fresh Aussie eggs" should get there before 10:30am.

"Like many retailers, we are carefully managing supply of eggs due to current industry challenges," McDonald's, which has almost 1,000 locations in Australia, said in a statement, per Sky News. It said the company is "working hard with our Aussie farmers and suppliers to return this back to normal as soon as possible." Supermarkets in Australia have introduced a two-carton per customer limit. The Australian government says customers can expect to "see some empty shelves in the short-term"—and those who can buy eggs should avoid purchasing more than they need.