Trump Reveals US Is Having 'Direct Talks' With Iran

The US is holding "direct talks" with Iran, President Trump revealed during an Oval Office meeting Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. " Were having direct talks with Iran, and they've started," Trump said. He said there would be a "very big meeting" Saturday and warned that Tehran would be in "great danger" if talks collapsed, the Washington Post reports. "I think everybody agrees that doing a deal would be preferable to doing the obvious," he said. "And the obvious is not something that I want to be involved with or, frankly, that Israel wants to be involved with if they can avoid it." Netanyahu said the US and Israel are "united in the goal that Iran does not ever get nuclear weapons."