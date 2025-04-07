Trump Threatens Another 50% Tariff on China

China slammed President Trump's tariffs on Monday, while Trump himself remained defiant in the wake of cratering world markets. In fact, Trump threatened to impose an additional 50% tariff on China if that nation doesn't withdraw the 34% tariff it slapped on US goods (matching the penalty Trump imposed on Beijing last week). That would bring the tariff rate for some Chinese imports to more than 100%, notes the Washington Post. "Additionally, all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

China: Earlier Monday, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lin Jian accused Trump of jeopardizing the global economy, reports the AP. "Pressure and threats are not the way to deal with China," added Lin. "China will firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests."

China, II: Meanwhile, the People's Daily, the Communist Party's official mouthpiece, also struck a defiant tone on Monday: "Faced with the indiscriminate punches of US taxes, we know what we are doing and we have tools at our disposal," it declared in an editorial, adding that Beijing was no longer "clinging to illusions" about striking a deal.