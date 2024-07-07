10 Most Costly States for Singles

CNBC puts Massachusetts on top
By Gina Carey,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 7, 2024 9:30 AM CDT
10 Mostly Costly States for Singles
People walk past Faneuil Hall, right, one of the sites on Boston's Freedom Trail in Boston.   (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Which is the priciest state to live in if you're single? Massachusetts, according to CNBC. The network broke down new analysis from SmartAsset that looks at costs for different types of households by state. Minimum wage in the Bay State is $15 per hour, more than double the federal minimum, but CNBC notes that singles need to make about $28 an hour in a typical 40-hour work week to cover living expenses there. Here are the top 10 states that are priciest for singles, and the salaries needed to cover the basics, like housing, transportation, health care, and taxes:

  1. Massachusetts: $58,009
  2. Hawaii: $56,841
  3. California: $56,825
  4. New York: $55,878
  5. Washington: $53,242
  6. Colorado: $51,644
  7. New Jersey: $51,504
  8. Maryland: $51,460
  9. Oregon: $50,553
  10. Rhode Island: $50,418
(Residents can't quit these five sticky states.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X