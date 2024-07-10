Benchmark S&P 500 Cracks Another Threshold

The S&P 500 index—seen as a more accurate reflection of the market than the Dow—eclipsed a new threshold on Wednesday by hitting 5,600 for the first time, reports CNBC. The benchmark index was up a modest 27 points around midday, or about 0.5%, but it was enough for the milestone. The Dow and the tech-centric Nasdaq were up by similar percentages, with the latter also in record territory.