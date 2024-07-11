The Wall Street Journal calls it an op-ed that "ricocheted across show business and political circles"—and it's one that's still being buzzed about. "We are not going to win in November with this president," wrote actor George Clooney—a big fundraiser for the president—in the New York Times on Wednesday. The latest on the reaction:

From Trump: The Hill reports Donald Trump had some harsh words for Clooney in a late Wednesday post on Truth Social. It reads in part, "So now fake movie actor George Clooney, who never came close to making a great movie, is getting into the act. He's turned on Crooked Joe like the rats they both are. What does Clooney know about anything? He uses the Democrat 'talking point' that Biden, the WORST President in the history of the United States, has 'saved our Democracy.' ... Crooked Joe Biden didn't save our Democracy, he brought our Democracy to its knees. Clooney should get out of politics and go back to television. Movies never really worked for him!!!"