Shelley Duvall, best known for her role opposite Jack Nicholson in The Shining, has died at age 75, reports The Hollywood Reporter. "My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us," Dan Gilroy, her partner since 1989, told the outlet. "Too much suffering lately, now she's free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley." She died in her sleep at her home in Blanco, Texas, and Gilroy said the cause was complications from diabetes. The "big-eyed, waifish" actor also made her Hollywood mark in a series of films by director Robert Altman, per Variety.