Musk Reportedly Makes Big Move for Trump

For the record, Elon Musk has not endorsed a candidate in the 2024 race. Bloomberg , however, reports that the billionaire has just made an unspecified but "sizable" donation to a political action committee supporting Donald Trump. We may learn the details soon—America PAC is due to release its list of donors on Monday. The Hill notes that Musk declared in March, "I am not donating to either candidate" for president—although he met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago around the same time, as reported by the New York Times .

"Musk's efforts threaten to deal a devastating blow to (President) Biden and Democrats, who are already mired in an intraparty battle over the president's political future," write Jennifer Jacobs and Bill Allison at Bloomberg. Related to that: On Friday, the Times reported that some major Democratic donors say they will withhold billions in pledged contributions if Biden remains the nominee. And Trump may have more good news on the horizon: GOP billionaires Ken Griffin and Peter Singer, who have previously criticized the former president, have met with him to discuss donations of their own, according to Bloomberg. (More Elon Musk stories.)