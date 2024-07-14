Trump Urges National Unity

Donald Trump urged national unity on Sunday, the morning after a shooting at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania left one person dead, two others critically wounded, and the former president bleeding from an ear wound, per the Hill . In a Truth Social post , he expressed support for the other victims. "We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed," Trump wrote.

"In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand united, and show our true character as Americans, remaining strong and determined, and not allowing evil to win," he said. Trump traveled to New Jersey late Saturday night after leaving a hospital to spend the night at his golf club in Bedminster, per the AP. He added that he looks forward to speaking to the nation this week from Wisconsin; the Republican National Convention opens Monday in Milwaukee. (More Trump rally shooting stories.)