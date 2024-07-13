Trump Safe, 2 Dead in Shooting at Rally

The shooting at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania Saturday is being investigated as an attempted assassination of the former president and presumptive Republican nominee, law enforcement officials tell the AP . Trump's campaign said in a statement that the former president was "fine" after the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania. The suspected gunman and a rally attendee are dead, and two attendees were reportedly injured, authorities say. "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act," spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. "He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."

Two officials who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity said the shooter was not an attendee at the rally and was killed by Secret Service agents. Trump was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers during his last rally before the Republican National Convention opens Monday when the gunfire began. As Trump was talking, a popping sound was heard. Trump said, "Oh," and put his right hand up to his right ear as people in the stands behind him appeared to be shocked. Two more pops could be quickly heard and he crouched down.

Screams were heard in the crowd of several thousand people. The bangs continued as agents tended to him on stage. He could be heard on the video saying at least twice, "Let me get my shoes, let me get my shoes," with another voice heard saying, "I've got you sir." Trump got to his feet moments later and could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his face. He had blood on his face. The crowd cheered as he got back up and pumped his fist. (More Donald Trump stories.)