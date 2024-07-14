Nightclub Shooting Kills 4, 3 Found Dead Elsewhere in City

Four people died in a shooting with multiple victims at a Birmingham nightclub late Saturday, while an earlier shooting outside a home in the city killed three people including a young child, police in Alabama said. Officers responded shortly after 11pm to a report of multiple people shot outside a nightclub on the 3400 block of 27th Street North, Birmingham police officer Truman Fitzgerald said in a video posted on social media. Fire and Rescue personnel pronounced one man dead on a sidewalk near the nightclub, the AP reports. Two women were pronounced dead inside the club, Fitzgerald said.

A second man was pronounced dead at a hospital where at least nine additional victims were being treated for gunshot wounds, he said. Some of the victims traveled to the hospital on their own. Investigators believe at least one suspect fired shots into the nightclub from the street, Fitzgerald said. Separately, police responded around 5:20pm to a report of a vehicle accident in the 1700 block of Indian Summer Drive in Birmingham. Police found a car that appeared to have been shot into located in the front yard of a home, Fitzgerald said. Inside the vehicle were a man, woman, and a small boy thought to be as young as 5 who had suffered gunshot wounds.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced all three dead at the scene, he said. Investigators believe that they were victims of a targeted shooting and that the killer fled in a vehicle, Fitzgerald said. Police asked area residents to provide footage from home surveillance cameras to assist the investigation, per the AP.