America's Wealthy Live in These 10 Suburbs

American's wealthy class is moving on out to the 'burbs. In GOBankingRates' latest analysis, a push away from big metropolises has placed quieter locations at the top of their list of the wealthiest suburbs in America. After crunching the numbers on cities with over 5,000 households, they found that suburbs like Scarsdale, New York, which took the top spot, had the highest average incomes and home values. California was the state with the most locations in the top 50 (16), but the East Coast overall was rolling in it, too, with 23 fancy-pants locales. The 10 wealthiest suburbs, and their average household income: