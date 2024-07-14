America's Wealthy Live in These 10 Suburbs

The 1% are branching out to suburban life
By Gina Carey,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 14, 2024 10:30 AM CDT
America's 10 Wealthiest Suburbs
Stock photo.   (Getty / PeopleImages)

American's wealthy class is moving on out to the 'burbs. In GOBankingRates' latest analysis, a push away from big metropolises has placed quieter locations at the top of their list of the wealthiest suburbs in America. After crunching the numbers on cities with over 5,000 households, they found that suburbs like Scarsdale, New York, which took the top spot, had the highest average incomes and home values. California was the state with the most locations in the top 50 (16), but the East Coast overall was rolling in it, too, with 23 fancy-pants locales. The 10 wealthiest suburbs, and their average household income:

  1. Scarsdale, New York: $568,942
  2. Rye, New York: $405,074
  3. West University Place, Texas: $403,845
  4. Los Altos, California: $400,817
  5. Paradise Valley, Arizona: $385,643
  6. University Park, Texas: $381,235
  7. Hinsdale, Illinois: $380,479
  8. Great Falls, Virginia: $373,735
  9. Orinda, California: $370,203
  10. Wellesley, Massachusetts: $367,801
