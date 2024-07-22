A Harris Strategy May Boil Down to 3 Words

As Kamala Harris consolidates her position to be the Democratic nominee in quick fashion, strategists in both parties already are feeling out what a race between the vice president and Donald Trump might look like. Coverage:

Three words: A story at CNN based on interviews with more than a dozen Harris advisers and allies suggests the VP's strategy could be summed up succinctly as "prosecutor versus felon." Harris served as San Francisco's district attorney before becoming a senator, and she played up the "prosecutor for president" angle in her own 2020 run.