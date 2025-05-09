Trump Wants New Tax Bracket for the Wealthiest Americans

President Trump is reportedly pushing Congress to raise taxes on the richest Americans, which Punchbowl News describes as a "seismic shift" that many GOP lawmakers oppose. It's all part of the ongoing negotiations with the sprawling fiscal package now underway. Trump has spoken with House Speaker Mike Johnson about the idea, and the Washington Post reports that a number of options are on the table.

Trump suggested creating a new tax bracket for individuals making more than $2.5 million a year or couples making more than $5 million, reports the New York Times and the Hill.

Dovetailing with this is a proposal to let the top rate rise from 37% to 39.6% at the end of the year. Trump signed the lower rate into law in 2017, but this would revert back to the higher Obama-era rate.