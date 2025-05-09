When Talking Suicide, Avoid One Word

When Laura Trujillo's mother, a retired nurse with eight grandkids, took her own life, Trujillo told others her beloved mom had "committed suicide." Writing for USA Today , the columnist now takes herself and others to task for using that phrase, noting it insinuates something more sinister than the mental health issue it is. Not only does it make it appear that the person who died did something wrong, even suggesting that the act was criminal—it also drives people into isolation and shame due to the stigma. "We wouldn't say commit cancer or a heart attack," Dr. Christine Moutier of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention tells her. "It implies something that's willful and morally reprehensible." Trujillo also offers recommendations on how not to handle the death of someone who's died this way, meaning don't inquire about the manner of the deceased's death or ask if they left a note behind.

"As if the last words that she wrote when she was in distress would be able to explain it all," Trujillo writes of her own mom. "Suicide is [a] complex health outcome, and typically isn't linked to one thing." Instead, Trujiilo advises not to avoid loved ones who are grieving the loss of someone to suicide, as that could further the stigmatization surrounding this kind of death and make more people feel alone. As for someone who tried to take their own life but survived, she has more lingo advice: Don't call it an "unsuccessful" suicide attempt, as that makes it seem like eventually the person could "succeed." Simply say "attempted suicide." More here. (If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, or chat at 988lifeline.org.)