Two More Endorsements, Plus a Prediction

The drama is all but gone from the Democratic race, but Kamala Harris picked up two more notable endorsements on Tuesday: Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries—the top two Democrats in Congress—formally backed her, reports the Hill. Politico reports that the two were waiting for Harris to secure the magic number of delegates needed to win the nomination before weighing in. "Now that the process has played out from the grass roots … we are here today to throw our support behind Vice President Kamala Harris," said Schumer on Tuesday. "And boy oh boy are we enthusiastic."