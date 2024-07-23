If you want to be around people jogging in easily available parks and eating kale, there are some big towns that are much more conducive to that than others, reports USA Today. The 2024 ACSM American Fitness Index took a look at the 100 biggest cities in America, and how they and their residents fare in terms of more than 30 indicators, including green spaces, food security, smoking rates, mental health, quality of sleep, and biking or walking to work. "If people don't have the right environment around them, whether it's the built environment or access to mental health services, food services, whatever the case may be, that's going to affect your health and health outcomes," says Shantanu Agrawal, chief health officer of Elevance Health, which helped conduct the survey. Without further ado: