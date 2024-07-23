Top 10 Fittest, Least Fit Cities in the US

If one wants to be healthy, your environment matters, according to this index
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 23, 2024 1:36 PM CDT
10 Fittest Cities in the US
The moon sets behind the skyline of Arlington, Virginia, in this 2016 file photo.   (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

If you want to be around people jogging in easily available parks and eating kale, there are some big towns that are much more conducive to that than others, reports USA Today. The 2024 ACSM American Fitness Index took a look at the 100 biggest cities in America, and how they and their residents fare in terms of more than 30 indicators, including green spaces, food security, smoking rates, mental health, quality of sleep, and biking or walking to work. "If people don't have the right environment around them, whether it's the built environment or access to mental health services, food services, whatever the case may be, that's going to affect your health and health outcomes," says Shantanu Agrawal, chief health officer of Elevance Health, which helped conduct the survey. Without further ado:

The fittest cities

  1. Arlington, Virginia
  2. Washington, DC
  3. Seattle
  4. San Francisco
  5. Madison, Wisconsin
  6. Minneapolis
  7. Denver
  8. Atlanta
  9. Irvine, California
  10. St. Paul, Minnesota

And the least fit

  1. Louisville, Kentucky
  2. Bakersfield, California
  3. Lubbock, Texas
  4. Indianapolis
  5. Tulsa, Oklahoma
  6. North Las Vegas, Nevada (Las Vegas proper was No. 90)
  7. Wichita, Kansas
  8. Memphis, Tennessee
  9. Port St. Lucie, Florida
  10. Oklahoma City
