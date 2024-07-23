Harris Has Support of the 1,976 Delegates She Needs

Vice President Kamala Harris has secured the support of enough Democratic delegates to become her party's nominee against Republican Donald Trump, according to an AP survey, as top Democrats rallied to her in the aftermath of President Joe Biden's decision to drop his bid for reelection. Several state delegations met late Monday to confirm their support for Harris, including Texas and her home state of California. By Monday night, Harris had the support of well more than the 1,976 delegates she'll need to win on a first ballot, according to the AP tally. No other candidate was named by a delegate contacted by the AP, and no major Democrat has announced plans to challenge Harris.

The AP tally is based on interviews with individual delegates, public statements from state parties, many of which have announced that their delegations are supporting Harris en masse, and public statements and endorsements from individual delegates. Still, the AP is not calling Harris the new presumptive nominee. That's because the convention delegates are still free to vote for the candidate of their choice at the convention in August or if Democrats go through with a virtual roll call ahead of that gathering in Chicago.

Indeed, despite Harris being overwhelmingly favored, the Democratic Party plans to push forward with a virtual roll call, the rules of which will be approved at a convention rules committee meeting Wednesday. But the AP saw a draft, which indicates Harris, and any other potential Democrat willing to challenge her, will be required to submit 300 electronic signatures from convention delegates, not more than 50 of whom can be from the same state. The vice president, and any other candidate qualifying, would then have a few days to lobby delegates for their support before a virtual vote is held, possibly as soon as Aug. 1. Multiple rounds could be required, but the process would be completed no later than Aug. 7—or 12 days before the party's convention begins.