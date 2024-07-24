Democrats Bail on Netanyahu's Address

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address a joint session of Congress at 2pm Wednesday and, in his words, "present the truth about our just war." The BBC reports he comes at the invitation of House Speaker Mike Johnson and will make the rounds after his congressional appearance. Netanyahu will meet with President Biden and Vice President Harris before heading to Mar-a-Lago to meet with Donald Trump on Friday. More:

A political divide: The Washington Post describes divergent views: "Netanyahu has come to embody the Biden administration's frustrations with an ally that some officials see as having exploited America's support to mete out excessive punishment to civilians in Gaza and the West Bank. Republicans, by contrast, have embraced Netanyahu—seeking to portray the right-wing leader as a cherished ally, betrayed and undermined by President Biden and the Democrats in Israel's most critical hour of need."