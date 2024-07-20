Eastwood's Partner of a Decade Dies

Clint Eastwood's partner of a decade, Christina Sandera, has died at 61, the 94-year-old actor and director said in a statement on Thursday. There was no cause of death cited, and Eastwood kept his comments brief, notes the Los Angeles Times, saying that "Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much." The pair were notoriously private, and Warner Bros. told the Hollywood Reporter that no further comment would be given.