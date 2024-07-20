Eastwood's Partner of a Decade Dies

Clint Eastwood's partner of a decade, Christina Sandera, has died at 61, the 94-year-old actor and director said in a statement on Thursday. There was no cause of death cited, and Eastwood kept his comments brief, notes the Los Angeles Times, saying that "Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much." The pair were notoriously private, and Warner Bros. told the Hollywood Reporter that no further comment would be given.

Eastwood and Sandera apparently met when she worked at his Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, and had been a couple since 2014. The following year, she accompanied him to the Oscars when his American Sniper was heavily nominated, and in later years she attended red carpets for Sully, The Mule, The 15:17 to Paris, and Richard Jewell. She was a longtime resident of Carmel, where Eastwood once served as mayor. (More Clint Eastwood stories.)

