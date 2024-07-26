Summer is fruits and veggies time, but if you've picked up any of the latter lately, you may want to check the latest recall list. ABC News reports that the FDA has announced an expanded recall from Wiers Farm in Ohio that now covers 18 different vegetables and herbs due to the possibility of listeria contamination, including green bell peppers, cucumbers, green beans, parsley, and cilantro, as well as various other peppers. The potential presence of Listeria monocytogenes bacteria on the Wiers Farm produce may lead to full-blown listeriosis, a serious condition that can cause such symptoms as fever, muscle aches, and gastrointestinal illness.

Especially at risk are people 65 and older, those who are immunocompromised, and pregnant patients, who are in danger of experiencing miscarriage, stillbirth, early delivery, or an infection in their newborn if they contract listeriosis. The affected produce was said to be sold individually or in bulk in at least 18 states, in chains that include Walmart, Aldi, and Kroger stores. Both Walmart and Aldi have issued recall alerts, and the FDA has the full list. Customers who may have purchased any of the recalled items should throw them out. (More recall stories.)