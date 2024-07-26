The Paris Games Begin

The 2024 Paris Olympics are underway. The opening ceremony began under drizzly skies Friday, hours after arsonists disrupted high-speed train lines. For these Games, athletes were taking part in a water parade along the Seine, with a celebration to follow at the Eiffel Tower. From the AP:

Paris put its best foot forward—quite literally, with joyous French cancan dancers featured early on. The show's spectacular launch at 7:30pm local time appeared to lift spirits after the morning's arson attacks. A humorous short film featured soccer icon Zinedine Zidane. Plumes of French blue, white, and red smoke followed. And Lady Gaga sang, in French, with dancers shaking pink plumed pompoms, adding a cabaret feel to the start of what is expected to be a more than three-hour show.

Here is a look at Team USA, by the numbers.