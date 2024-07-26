Irish Wax Museum Pulls Sinead Figure After Criticism

A wax museum in Ireland has quickly pulled a new figure of Sinead O'Connor after complaints from the late singer's brother and fans, reports the Guardian. "We acknowledge that the current representation did not meet our high standards or the expectations of Sinead's devoted fans," said the Dublin National Wax Museum in a statement, per the Irish Times. "(We) can do better." The museum unveiled the figure on Thursday, one day ahead of the one-year anniversary of the singer's death at age 56.