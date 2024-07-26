Irish Wax Museum Pulls Sinead Figure After Criticism

Her brother was among those who hated the likeness
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 26, 2024 12:43 PM CDT
A screen shot from video of the wax figure of Sinead O'Connor.   (YouTube)

A wax museum in Ireland has quickly pulled a new figure of Sinead O'Connor after complaints from the late singer's brother and fans, reports the Guardian. "We acknowledge that the current representation did not meet our high standards or the expectations of Sinead's devoted fans," said the Dublin National Wax Museum in a statement, per the Irish Times. "(We) can do better." The museum unveiled the figure on Thursday, one day ahead of the one-year anniversary of the singer's death at age 56.

Among those who did a double-take was her brother John. "I thought it was hideous," he said on RTE Radio. He added that he appreciated the attempt to capture her in her glory days in her early 20s—the era of "Nothing Compares 2 U"—but "it just looked nothing like her." Museum director Paddy Dunning said a new O'Connor figure would be commissioned. (O'Connor died of natural causes, her autopsy revealed.)

