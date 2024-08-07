Head to HarrisWalz.com and you won't see the Democratic nominees' biographies or platforms. Instead, you'll see a simple neon-green background with the word "Walz" in black lowercase letters. That's because the domain name has been owned for the past four years by a Brooklyn trademark attorney who scooped it up for less than $10, in the hopes this eventual pair would make a run for the White House and allow him to hawk the site for big bucks. "I ... freely call myself a domain squatter or a cybersquatter," Jeremy Green Eche tells NPR. "It's a pejorative term, but I don't mind using it because it's still accurate."

Initial purchase: The 36-year-old lawyer tells the AP he bought the Harris-Walz domain name in 2020 for just $8.99, when then-Sen. Kamala Harris was running for president the first time around, with Eche speculating on all the possibilities for her potential running mate. "I just tried to grab her name and all the heartland governors I could think of," he says.