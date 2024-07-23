Why Harris Is Embracing the 'Brat' Label

Support for Vice President Kamala Harris has been growing online for months, USA Today reports. One need only look at the memes. Video clips show Harris laughing and dancing, spouting her love of Venn diagrams, and explaining how best to cook a Thanksgiving turkey. While opponents might paint them as awkward, Gen Z apparently sees authenticity. More:



Brat: "Kamala IS Brat," British pop star Charli XCX tweeted to millions of followers Sunday, referencing her new album "Brat," which "has become a pop cultural phenomenon among Gen-Zers and millennials," per the Independent. Charli XCX explains "Brat" refers to a party girl who is "honest, blunt and a little bit volatile."