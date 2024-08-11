Jupiter, Mars to Be Chummy in Night Sky This Week

Mars and Jupiter are cozying up in the night sky for their closest rendezvous this decade. They'll be so close early Wednesday, at least from our perspective, that just a sliver of moon could fit between them. In reality, our solar system's biggest planet and its dimmer, reddish neighbor will be more than 350 million miles apart in their respective orbits, per the AP.

When/where to watch: The best views should be between 2am and dawn on Wednesday, per Live Science. Look to the eastern sky, toward constellation Taurus, notes the AP.

Naked eye: Both planets should be visible to the naked eye if skies are clear, though Jupiter will be significantly brighter. Those with a small telescope or stargazing binoculars will get clearer views.