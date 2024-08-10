Chiles May Have to Return Medal

Romania's Ana Barbosu could replace American Jordan Chiles as the Olympic bronze medalist in gymnastics floor exercise after the Court of Arbitration for Sport voided an appeal from Chiles' coach that vaulted her onto the podium. CAS ruled Saturday that the on-floor appeal to have 0.1 added to Chiles' score, which boosted Chiles from fifth to third, came outside the one-minute window allowed by the International Gymnastics Federation. The panel wrote that the initial finishing order should be restored, with Barbosu third, teammate Sabrina Maneca-Voinea fourth, and Chiles fifth, the AP reports. Chiles indicated Saturday that she's heartbroken by the decision, and USA Gymnastics said it's devastated.

The organization added the FIG should determine the final ranking "in accordance with the above decision" but left it to FIG to decide who would get the medal behind gold winner Rebeca Andrade of Brazil and silver medalist Simone Biles of the US. FIG spokesperson Meike Behrensen said in an email to the AP that a statement from the organization would be made "in due course" but did not offer a timeline. The Romanian Olympic Committee had asked for three bronze medals to be awarded. Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu reacted to the ruling by saying "justice has been served." Chiles said Saturday in an Instagram story that she's "taking this time and removing myself from social media for my mental health, thank you."



Barbosu and Maneca-Voinea were left without medals in Monday's floor final after posting matching scores of 13.700. Barbosu thought she had won bronze over Maneca-Voinea via a tiebreaker—a higher execution score—and began celebrating with a Romanian flag. Chiles was the last athlete to compete and initially given a score of 13.666 that placed her fifth, right behind Maneca-Voinea. US coach Cecile Landi called for an inquiry on Chiles' score. Judges awarded the appeal, leapfrogging Chiles past Barbosu and Maneca-Voinea for the last spot on the podium. "The inquiry into the Difficulty Value of Jordan Chiles' floor exercise routine was filed in good faith and, we believed, in accordance with FIG rules to ensure accurate scoring," USA Gymnastics said in a statement Saturday.