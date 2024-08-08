A Utah man who killed his girlfriend's mother by slashing her throat was put to death by lethal injection on Thursday in the state's first execution since 2010. Taberon Dave Honie, 48, was convicted of aggravated murder in the July 1998 death of Claudia Benn, the maternal grandmother of his now 27-year-old daughter, Tressa.

Execution: Honie was pronounced dead at 12:25am local time in an execution that took about 17 minutes, per the AP. He mouthed "I love you" to family members watching from a witness chamber after he was given the lethal injection of two doses of pentobarbital. Strapped to the execution table, Honie turned his head to thank correctional officers for taking care of his family before he lost consciousness.