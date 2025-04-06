Fear an Alien Invasion? These States May Be Safe Havens

If you've ever watched a sci-fi film about an alien invasion and wondered how you and your family would fare if something that fantastical ever happened—well, maybe it depends on where you live. Citing stats analyzed by the folks who run the online calculator site GIGAcalculator.com, Mental Floss peeks at the states that would be most likely to survive such an attack from otherworldly creatures, considering such factors as terrain, population density, and how many first responders and engineers there are per 1,000 people. The state most likely to make it through an ET incursion, based on the data? Virginia. Least likely? Nevada—ironically, the home of Area 51. Here are the states most likely to survive:



Virginia Alabama Massachusetts New York Minnesota Florida Wisconsin North Carolina Alaska Georgia