Hugs, tears, barking, and tail wagging abounded at San Quentin's prison when two black Labradors reunited with the incarcerated men who helped raise them to be service dogs. The emotional reunion brought together Chase Benoit, Jared Hansen, and the 2-year-old dogs they helped train: Wendel and Artemis. The encounter on March 28 in San Quentin brought Benoit and Hansen full circle after helping launch the prison's program in April 2023.

Details: Benoit and Jensen were part of an initial group of four incarcerated trainers who shared their 4-foot-by-10-foot cells with 4-month-old puppies. The men divided the responsibility of caring for and teaching the dogs foundational commands for a year. Canine Companions, a nonprofit, runs the program and provides free service dogs to people with disabilities. It has built the San Quentin program to 16 trainers and two dog sitters who are currently training eight puppies.