Rash of Burglaries Rattles Ritzy Encino

After a surge in burglaries in the upscale neighborhood of Encino, California, the Los Angeles Times reports that "palpable tension" exists among residents. KTLA reports that at least 10 burglaries have been reported to police over the last month, with no suspects in custody. "In all my years working and living in Encino, I have never participated in conversations where people said, 'Yeah, I'm going to go get a gun.' But now they are," Robert Glushon, president of the Encino Property Owners Association, tells the Times.

In the most recent incident, thieves undeterred by a security gate, cameras, and alarm system shattered a glass door in the rear of a house, though police say they appeared to get spooked by something during the break-in and fled as the homeowners awoke. The LAPD has increased patrols in the ritzy neighborhood—nicknamed "Beverly Hills North," per the California Real Estate Blog—but it doesn't appear to have stemmed the surge. One resident tells the Times she has begun taking photos of slow-moving cars on her street. Others are considering hiring a private security company, with neighbors splitting the cost.

"It takes a whole village to get this under control," resident Aaron Weinberg tells KTLA. "You can't just walk into someone's house and steal." Also this week, police say five thieves broke into a high-end shoe store in Encino and got away with thousands of dollars in merchandise and cash, per ABC7. (More burglary stories.)