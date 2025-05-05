Elizabeth Smart's Kidnapper Arrested Again

Wanda Barzee, who kidnapped Elizabeth Smart in 2002 with her husband Brian David Mitchell, was arrested Thursday after allegedly violating her parole. As a sex offender, the Utah 79-year-old is not allowed to visit certain protected areas, including public parks. The Salt Lake City Police Department says Barzee was arrested after authorities learned she'd visited two local parks, People reports. Barzee served more than 15 years behind bars and was released in 2018, TMZ reports. Smart said Barzee did nothing as Mitchell, who is serving a life sentence, raped her repeatedly. Smart was held captive for nine months before being rescued.

Barzee, who is no longer in custody, is charged with one count of violating Utah's sex offender registry law, NBC News reports. "While the criminal prosecution in this matter remains our priority, our SLCPD social workers and crisis intervention detectives will continue utilizing our co-response model to help ensure that appropriate resources and safety plans are made available as the case progresses through the justice system," a spokesperson for the police department says. Smart, now 37, has called Barzee an "evil woman" who was just as responsible as her husband was for the almost-daily sexual assaults Smart suffered as an abducted teen. (More Wanda Barzee stories.)