After $243M Crypto Heist, a Crucial Mistake

It's a story about two incredible crimes—the $243 million theft of cryptocurrency from a single person, and the brazen kidnapping of a wealthy couple in Connecticut. And as Mitch Moxley explains in a New York Times Magazine story, the crimes last year were connected, though it took awhile for authorities to figure that out. The cybertheft came first. Moxley explains how a group of young criminals conned a resident of DC—he was an early adopter of bitcoin— into surrendering his fortune by convincing him he was actually protecting it. But just as there are cyberthieves adept at this kind of thing, there are cyberdetectives adept at following the trail. One such sleuth obtained video said to be of the scammers celebrating their massive haul.