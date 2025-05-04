New Wrinkle in American Inheritances: Guns

Last year, Michael Ward's 74-year-old father drew up a trust and named him as the trustee. Not so unusual. However, in this case, it was a gun trust, and Ward is not too thrilled about it, he writes in the Texas Observer . In short, his father loves guns, and he does not. But when his father passes, Ward will legally assume possession of five weapons—two revolvers, a pistol, a shotgun, and a semi-automatic rifle. And in his essay, he writes that this situation is becoming more common, as are gun trusts:

The problem for those like Ward, who have little interest in hanging onto the guns, is that it's a little tricky to get rid of them. He can't just toss them out, and they likely wouldn't fetch much interest at auction. Donating to a police department might be an option, though Ward has learned that what happens to the guns after that is "opaque at best." He concludes the essay by noting that "as a gun-loving generation passes, we're facing a wave of unwanted weapons. ... But rest assured, hard decisions are coming." (Read the full essay.)