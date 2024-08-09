Another Arrest Made in Taylor Swift Terror Plot

Police in Austria say they have arrested a third suspect in connection with a foiled plot to attack a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna. The country's interior minister said the latest person arrested is an 18-year-old Iraqi national, CNN reports. Authorities say he has links to the main suspect, a 19-year-old Austrian with North Macedonian roots who had allegedly stockpiled bomb-making material planned to "kill as many people as possible." Both men recently pledged allegiance to ISIS, authorities said. ISIS material was also found at the home of a 17-year-old suspect arrested Wednesday. A 15-year-old was questioned but not arrested, the AP reports.

Investigators say the 17-year-old was hired a few days ago by a company providing services for the now-canceled concerts, which were scheduled for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, the AP reports. Austrian national intelligence head Omar Haijawi-Pirchner said Thursday that the 19-year-old "confessed that he was supposed to carry out a suicide attack with two accomplices," reports Reuters reports. He said the suspect planned to "leave a bloodbath" in the wake of an attack on the estimated 20,000 Swift fans who would have gathered outside Ernst Happel Stadium.

Authorities said the 18-year-old suspect isn't directly linked to the plot, but he is part of the same "networks" as the other suspects. "His arrest underscores the broad scope of the ongoing investigation," the interior ministry said in a statement to the AP. "Authorities are taking decisive action against anyone who might be involved in terrorist activities or exhibits radical tendencies."