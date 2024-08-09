Yellowstone may be kaput , with the show's final episodes set to air this fall without star Kevin Costner, but the "Yellowstone universe" will live on, with a new big name at its helm. Variety reports that Married to the Mob and Dangerous Liaisons actor Michelle Pfeiffer is set to executive-produce and star in The Madison, a Yellowstone spinoff created by Taylor Sheridan. The new series, which previously used the working title 2024, is said to be "a heartfelt study of grief and human connection," according to Paramount, tracking the tale of a family from New York City in Montana's Madison River Valley.

"Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity, and grace," says Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global's co-CEO, of the 66-year-old Oscar nominee in a statement. "She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the Yellowstone universe." In June, Costner verified that he wouldn't be back as John Dutton for the last half of the show's fifth season, set to air in November.

The Madison will be the latest spinoff from Yellowstone, following 1883 and 1923. Another prequel, 1944, is also said to be in the works. USA Today notes that The Madison, like Yellowstone, will be set in the present day. So far, no release date for this newest series has been announced. As for Pfeiffer, the AP notes that her last TV role was playing Betty Ford for Showtime's The First Lady. (More Michelle Pfeiffer stories.)