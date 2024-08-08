Swifties are reeling after three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna were canceled Wednesday, following the arrest of two men who Austrian authorities say were planning a series of terror attacks in the nation's capital. At least one of the two suspects is said to have pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State. Refunds will be offered for the canceled shows at Ernst Happel stadium set for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, but that's small comfort for fans who'd converged upon Vienna from all over the globe. More:

Suspects: Per Reuters and the AP, the main suspect is a 19-year-old Austrian with North Macedonian ties, while a 17-year-old Austrian boy with Turkish and Croatian roots is alleged to have been his accomplice. Sources tell Austria's Kurier newspaper that the 19-year-old built a bomb out of chemicals stolen from his job, and had planned to mow down the crowd outside the stadium with his vehicle. No other suspects are currently being sought, according to Interior Minister Gerhard Karner.