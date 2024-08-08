Alleged Terror Plot at Swift Shows: 'A Tragedy Was Prevented'

Authorities believe suspects had ties to ISIS-K; fans bemoan canceled Vienna shows
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 8, 2024 6:47 AM CDT
Alleged Terror Plot at Swift Shows: 'A Tragedy Was Prevented'
A teen from Sofia, Bulgaria, is seen outside the Ernst Happel stadium in Vienna on Thursday.

Swifties are reeling after three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna were canceled Wednesday, following the arrest of two men who Austrian authorities say were planning a series of terror attacks in the nation's capital. At least one of the two suspects is said to have pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State. Refunds will be offered for the canceled shows at Ernst Happel stadium set for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, but that's small comfort for fans who'd converged upon Vienna from all over the globe. More:

  • Suspects: Per Reuters and the AP, the main suspect is a 19-year-old Austrian with North Macedonian ties, while a 17-year-old Austrian boy with Turkish and Croatian roots is alleged to have been his accomplice. Sources tell Austria's Kurier newspaper that the 19-year-old built a bomb out of chemicals stolen from his job, and had planned to mow down the crowd outside the stadium with his vehicle. No other suspects are currently being sought, according to Interior Minister Gerhard Karner.

  • ISIS ties: Officials say the 19-year-old had pledged his allegiance online to the Islamic State, with a focus on Swift's Eras Tour, and counterterrorism experts tell the New York Times that they immediately suspected the Afghanistan-based Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K). The plot "fits ISIS-K's modus operandi perfectly," says Soufan Group analyst Colin Clarke. "A high-profile soft target [that], if successfully attacked, would result in massive civilian casualties while generating worldwide publicity."
  • ISIS paraphernalia: The AP reports that authorities found ISIS and al-Qaeda materials at the home of the 17-year-old. Security officials say the 19-year-old has made a full confession, and that he was "clearly radicalized in the direction of the Islamic State and thinks it is right to kill infidels." Clarke tells the Times that reports on other foiled terror plots in Europe include suspects as young as 13, with TikTok being a prime venue for radicalization.
  • Official response: Per the Washington Post, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer wrote on X that the concert cancellations were a "bitter disappointment," but stressed that "the situation surrounding the apparently planned terrorist attack in Vienna was very serious." Meanwhile, Karner tells the AP: "The situation was serious, the situation is serious. But we can also say: A tragedy was prevented."
  • Fans: They're obviously distressed. "I am very disappointed, to be honest, but I understand that safety is the most important thing," Jenny Moltubakk of Norway told NRK, per WSB-TV. "It's very strange when something you've been looking forward to for a whole year is suddenly canceled." Another fan from Toronto who says she spent more than $2,000 for the trip told CNN she's glad no one was hurt, but that she now felt "very heartbroken and purposeless." "This trip turned from something I was looking forward to for over a year to aimless, expensive travel," said Kardelen Kocakcigil, 30.
  • Refunds: Swift's site noted that refunds would be issued for all Vienna shows, per the Wall Street Journal. StubHub said it would offer ticket buyers either a cash refund or a 120% voucher toward another purchase.
