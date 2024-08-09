As Olympics Near End, Breaking Brings the Party

It's an Olympic sport, but it's also a head-spinning good time. "We're going to bring a party to the Olympics, because who else comes with a DJ, right?" German breaking competitor Jilou tells the Guardian ahead of the sport's Olympic debut Friday. A form of escapism and expression when it was conceived by Black and Hispanic youth in the Bronx in the 1970s, this elaborate dance style has evolved plenty since, thanks to VHS tapes and later YouTube tutorials. In truth, breaking is "never the same," Dutch competitor Menno van Gorp tells the New York Times . "It's always about innovating and re-innovating." Breaker and commentator David Shreibman notes previous generations couldn't have envisioned "the difficulty and amount of rotations" seen in breaking today.

Most battles start with toprock—foot movement performed while standing, which was originally used to make space on a dance floor but now serves as an opening display of style. Breakers then transition to the floor with what's known as a "go down" move. Downrock, or moves performed on the floor, allows breakers to showcase more complex and acrobatic feats, using their hands to support their bodies. Time is of the essence in getting to the floor as one-on-one Olympic battles last only a minute. On Friday, 16 female competitors, or b-girls, will face off at Paris' Parc Urbain, while 16 male competitors, or b-boys, will compete on Saturday.

Breakers will first compete in groups of four, with the top two proceeding to the knockout stage. Judges evaluate battles based on five criteria: technique, vocabulary (variation and quantity of moves), execution, musicality, and originality, per the Guardian. Onlookers might see knee rock, or footwork with at least one knee on the ground; power moves, like windmills and headspins; transitions, like spins and sweeps; and freezes, a position often entered abruptly and held without movement. Breakers perform while a DJ plays tracks, hence the party vibe, without knowing in advance what the music will be. And, as with any dance form, keeping to the beat is important, as is confidence and charisma. (More 2024 Paris Olympics stories.)