Kamala Harris has been rising in the polls since entering the 2024 race, and a new survey might be of particular concern to the Donald Trump camp: The poll by the Financial Times and the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business finds that more people trust Harris with the economy than the former president. Her lead is slim—42% to 41%—but it's the first time the Democratic presidential candidate has led the Republican candidate since the monthly poll began tracking the issue last year, per the Hill.
The result "marks a sharp change in voter sentiment following President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the White House race," reads the Financial Times. Another nugget that stood out to Axios from the numbers: The number of people who don't trust either candidate with the economy fell by about half, to 10%, since last month. The outlet sees it as another example of how the number of "double haters"—those who dislike both leading candidates—is shrinking since Harris entered the race. (More Kamala Harris 2024 stories.)