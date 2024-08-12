Kamala Harris has been rising in the polls since entering the 2024 race, and a new survey might be of particular concern to the Donald Trump camp: The poll by the Financial Times and the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business finds that more people trust Harris with the economy than the former president. Her lead is slim—42% to 41%—but it's the first time the Democratic presidential candidate has led the Republican candidate since the monthly poll began tracking the issue last year, per the Hill.