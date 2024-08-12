Fox Hunters' Argument: We're an Ethnic Minority

A fox hunting group in the UK is floating a legal argument to protect their hunts that doesn't exactly square with the common image of fox hunters of yore: The idea is that they're an ethnic minority, reports the Guardian. Ed Swales, leader of the pro-hunt group Hunting Kind, is making the case that fox hunters fit the criteria as stipulated in the UK Equality Act of 2010. "We qualify, undoubtedly 10 out of 10," he said on the Fieldsports Channel podcast. Among other things, fox hunters are discriminated against in terms of jobs and take abuse on social media, he says. Swales blames the "animal rights extremist movement" for creating a bias against fox hunts, in which riders on horseback follow a pack of dogs over fields in search of their prey.