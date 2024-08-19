This Is the Safest Suburb in America

Many homebuyers flock from cities to the suburbs when looking for a place to settle down, so SmartAsset wanted to check out which ones offered the safest environment. The financial tech firm looked at 360 places located on the outskirts of the 100 largest US cities, using multiple metrics on safety: crime (incidents of both violent crime and property crime), fatal traffic accidents, the percentage of adults who drink too much, and drug overdose deaths. Lehi, Utah, emerged as the safest of America's suburbs, while New Mexico's Bernalillo came in last. The top and bottom 10 suburbs, based on their overall safety:



Safest suburbs

Lehi, Utah Bethesda, Maryland Layton, Utah Rockville, Maryland Great Falls, Virginia Dacula, Georgia Buford, Georgia Elmhurst, Illinois Oak Brook, Illinois Edgewater, New Jersey