Godfather Part II , Full House Actor Dies

Character actor John Aprea, best known for his roles in The Godfather Part II and Full House, has died at age 83. His manager, Will Levine, says Aprea died at his home in Los Angeles of natural causes earlier this month, per the Hollywood Reporter. Aprea, born in New Jersey in 1941 to Italian parents, moved to Los Angeles in the late 1960s to pursue an acting career. He played a killer in 1968's Bullitt with Steve McQueen, but he credited the role in The Godfather Part II six years later with launching his career, the New York Times reports.