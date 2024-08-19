Get Ready for a Supermoon Extravaganza

The first of four supermoons this year rises this week, providing tantalizing views of Earth's constant companion. Stargazers can catch the first act Monday as the full moon inches a little closer than usual, making it appear slightly bigger and brighter in the night sky. "I like to think of the supermoon as a good excuse to start looking at the moon more regularly," said Noah Petro, project scientist for NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. August's supermoon kicks off a string of lunar spectacles, reports the AP. September's supermoon will coincide with a partial lunar eclipse. October's will be the year's closest approach, and November's will round out the year.