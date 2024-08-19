Dems in Chicago Are Lighting Up Trump Tower

The Democratic National Convention opens Monday in Chicago with eyes on highlighting Kamala Harris' bid for the presidency, and a day ahead of that, the Democratic National Committee was busily trolling her rival Donald Trump by projecting less-than-flattering messages on his Trump Tower in Chicago. As NBC reports, those messages included the likes of: "Trump-Vance 'weird as hell,'" "Harris Walz: fighting for you," and "Project 2025 HQ." The DNC readily took responsibility for the trolling, confirming to Rolling Stone that it had rented a hotel room across the street and gotten its hands on a pretty big projector in order to pull off the stunt.