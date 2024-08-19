Dems in Chicago Are Lighting Up Trump Tower

Ahead of convention, Dems project messages slamming the former president onto his hotel
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 19, 2024 10:11 AM CDT
A flag blows close to Trump Tower on Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Chicago.   (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

The Democratic National Convention opens Monday in Chicago with eyes on highlighting Kamala Harris' bid for the presidency, and a day ahead of that, the Democratic National Committee was busily trolling her rival Donald Trump by projecting less-than-flattering messages on his Trump Tower in Chicago. As NBC reports, those messages included the likes of: "Trump-Vance 'weird as hell,'" "Harris Walz: fighting for you," and "Project 2025 HQ." The DNC readily took responsibility for the trolling, confirming to Rolling Stone that it had rented a hotel room across the street and gotten its hands on a pretty big projector in order to pull off the stunt.

"All eyes are on Chicago, and tonight, everyone is receiving a preview of the contrast that Democrats will drive throughout the Democratic National Convention this week—directly on Trump International Hotel," the DNC said in a statement, via Fox News. Images are available at both NBC and Fox. The convention gets underway Monday with President Biden and first lady Jill Biden speaking. (More Democratic National Convention stories.)

