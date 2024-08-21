US /
beer

Cops: You Can't Help Us Clean Up Beer Spill

18-wheeler dumped cases of beer on street in Mississippi college town
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 21, 2024 6:25 PM CDT
Cops: You Can't Help Us Clean Up Beer Spill
This image provided by the Oxford Police Department shows a street closed due to an 18-wheeler losing part of its load Wednesday in Oxford, Mississippi.   (Oxford Police Department via AP)

An 18-wheeler lost part of its load in Oxford, Mississippi, on Wednesday—and police in the college town said they didn't need any assistance dealing with the spilled cases of beer. "Please use another route. And no, you cannot come help 'clean up,'" the police department said in a post on X. The department shared photos of cases of brands including Modelo, Busch, Corona, Michelob Ultra, and Bud Light scattered on a street, along with loose bottles and cans, WSIL-TV reports. WAPT notes that classes at the University of Mississippi start on Monday and that thousands of students have returned to town this week. (More beer stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X