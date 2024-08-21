Cops: You Can't Help Us Clean Up Beer Spill

An 18-wheeler lost part of its load in Oxford, Mississippi, on Wednesday—and police in the college town said they didn't need any assistance dealing with the spilled cases of beer. "Please use another route. And no, you cannot come help 'clean up,'" the police department said in a post on X. The department shared photos of cases of brands including Modelo, Busch, Corona, Michelob Ultra, and Bud Light scattered on a street, along with loose bottles and cans, WSIL-TV reports. WAPT notes that classes at the University of Mississippi start on Monday and that thousands of students have returned to town this week. (More beer stories.)